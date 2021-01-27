BILL CLAYTON, JR.

Mr. Clayton, 78, of Linden, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Cremation was chosen by the family. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Memphis, the son of the late William Clayton, Sr. and Allie Tuck Spain Clayton. He was the retired owner/operator of Will Clay Distributors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Derrick Clayton. Survivors include his wife, Donnie Rainey Clayton; children, Karen (Wade Warren) Rainey and Gena (Richard) Stockdale, both of Linden, and Jeff (Vickie) Rainey of Decaturville; grandchildren, Colton Warren, Cody Rainey, and Jarrod Rainey; three great grandchildren; a sister, Jane Crater of Columbus, Mississippi; and a host of other loving family members and friends.