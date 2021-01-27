BILL BURTON HALL

Mr. Hall, 67, of Linden, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Tennessee Veterans Hospital in Nashville. A graveside service, with military honors, was held Monday, January 25, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Parkers Crossroads. He was born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Shirley Elizabeth Hall Brooks. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles E. Brooks; brothers, Thomas Brooks and Ray Brooks; a sister-in-law, Wanda Brooks; a brother-in-law, Jimmy McCraw; nieces, Lori Ware, Brandy Johnson, and Haley Young; and nephews, Mason Brittain and Jimmy McCraw. Survivors include a son, Benjemin Lee Hall of Kernersville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Melanie “Nikki” Hall and Matthew Hall, both of Breenville, South Carolina, Damen Hall of Suffolk, Virginia, Donna “DJ” Hall of Kernersville, and Lilita Hall and Tristyn Hall, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; a great grandchild, Blake Riley of Greenville, South Carolina; a brother, Stanley Brooks of Linden; sisters, Jo Ellen (Wayne) Jordan of Linden, Wilma (Paul) Stone of West Virginia, Connie McCraw of Gassway, West Virginia, and Linda (Robert) Gonzalez of Trenton, Missouri; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Elizabeth; and friends.