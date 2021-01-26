CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | January 26, 2021 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts DIXIE YOUTH NOTICE January 26, 2021 | No Comments » PERRY COUNTY TRUSTEE NOTICE January 26, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS (MARRS) January 20, 2021 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE January 13, 2021 | No Comments »