JIM McCAIG

Mr. McCaig, 81, of Lobelville, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Decatur County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Northern Cemetery, with John Carroll officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Linc Long McCaig and Oddie Smith McCaig. He was retired from New Johnsonville Aluminum Plant, where he worked for twenty-four years, and from Michels Pipeline where he worked for thirty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Kaye Hinson McCaig, and a brother, Otis “Corkey” McCaig. Survivors include his sons, Todd (Lisa) McCaig and Brett (Heather) McCaig, both of Lobelville; grandchildren, Kayla (Kevin) Coble, Jake (Emily) McCaig, and Elizabeth and Elijah McCaig; great grandchildren, Trenton Bates, Daisy Loveless, Sara Coble, and Gracen McCaig; a brother, Paul McCaig of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.