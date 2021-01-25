JANE TRULL DAVIS

Mrs. Davis, 74, of Lexington, formerly of Linden, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, January 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Dan Hughes and P.J. Hardy officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Edward Trull and Mary Dean Rainey Trull. She was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1964, and a member of the Wildersville Church of Christ. She worked at Linden Apparel for several years, then at First State Bank from 1983 until her retirement in 2006. Afterwards, she and her husband Larry moved to the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, then returned to Tennessee in 2008 and settled in the Parkers Crossroads community of Henderson County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Cecil and Bess Rainey, and Johnny Trull and Estalie Kirk; uncles, Atha Trull and Jim Rainey; brothers, Bill and Jimmy Trull; a niece, Shayna Trull; great niece, Aryra Jaid Stutts; and step-granddaughter, Kristie Fullerton. Survivors include her husband of fifteen and a half years, Larry Davis; a sister, Rose Ann (Don) Deere; three children, Regina (Rick) Edwards, Jeff (Jodel) Denton, and Marcy (Jimmy) Miller; Larry’s children, Carla (Carey) Fullerton, Stacey (Jonathan) Norden, and Lance (Kristen) Davis; grandchildren, Brandi (Jason) Holder, Chaz (Savannah) Edwards, Trey Edwards, Dustin Denton, Donavan Denton, Kerri (Zach) Garrison, Kaitlyn (Brady) Nix, Justin (Kallie) Butler, Megan (Sloan) Clayton, Olivia Gobbel, Ashley (Nick) Brown, Gunner (Emily) Davis, and Marigrace Davis; great grandchildren, Bree Holder, Gavin Holder, Briar Garrison, Brooks Garrison, Maebri Denton, Maylee and Sadie Clayton, Paizlei and Kwinn Butler, Bryson Edwards, and Nicholas Brown; nephews, Brandon (Mecca) Deere, Justin (Carla) Deere, and Dillon Trull; niece, Abby (Joel) Gray; sister-in-laws, Michele Trull and Nancy (Oliver) Davis; aunt, Margaret Rainey; five great nieces; three great nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.