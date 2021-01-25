CHARLES MOORE

Mr. Moore, 70, of Linden and Waynesboro, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A funeral service was held Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rip Collins and Eric Lomax officiating. Burial was at Bunch Cemetery, Cedar Creek. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of Mildred Collins Moore, who survives, and the late Berlin Moore. He was retired from Johnson Controls where he worked in the tool and die department for thirty-six years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Lemmons Moore, and a brother, Larry Moore. In addition to his mother, survivors include a son, Robby (Katerina) Moore of Lobelville; grandchildren, Sasha and R.J. Moore; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the Delores Moore Scholarship Fund at any branch of the Bank of Perry County.