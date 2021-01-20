WiFi UPGRADES AT LOCAL SCHOOLS

Perry County Schools is now completing an upgrade that will improve wireless connectivity for students and staff—and make broadband availability near two schools better if instructional changes due to COVID-19 should arise.

Director of Schools Eric Lomax said the improvements are a continuation of a program that began last summer through the CARES Act/ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, used to install smart boards in every classroom and purchase 490 ChromeBooks for students.

The ChromeBooks are expected to arrive in early February, Lomax said.

Federal funds for these projects totaled $380,000, all from the ESSER grant.

The new technology required an upgrade of WiFi to handle the devices, so Perry County Schools used an ERATE grant to install relay switches in each classroom to strengthen the wireless output, Lomax explained.

Another effort is underway to strengthen WiFi in the parking lots of PCHS and Lobelville School to “better serve our college and K-12 students if we ever have to shut down again like last Spring” due to the pandemic, Lomax said.

The E-Rate grant, through the FCC, was for $250,000, with a local match of $40,000.

Central Technology is performing the upgrades for the school system.