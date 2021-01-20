PERRY COUNTY CHILD WELL-BEING REPORT RELEASED

Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its County Profile of Child Well-Being in Tennessee.

The profiles include substantial county-level data and county ranks in important areas affecting child development: economic well-being, education, health and family, and community.

The profiles also list county measures on 38 indicators.

Ranked at 56, Perry County is in the bottom half of Tennessee counties in child well-being.

The county’s best rankings include no child and teen deaths in 2017 and the lowest housing costs in the state.

The county’s biggest opportunities for improvement come from its high rates of pregnancy among girls age 15 to 17 and low percentage of students grades three to eight rated proficient on TNReady math tests.

Additional strengths include a strong graduation rate and a relatively low rate of substantiated cases of abuse or neglect.

Additional challenges include a low median household income, the fact that over one in four of the county’s children live in poverty, and a relatively high rate of children who lack health insurance.

Many of these policies have multiple models for delivery, including public-private partnership and non-profit leadership.

The report suggests that comprehensive sex education classes that include both encouragement of abstinence and information on birth control have been shown to reduce the number of teen pregnancies.

Expanding pre-K access and increasing STEM opportunities in elementary and middle schools can help improve third to eighth grade math proficiency, the report states.

Another recommendation: with a low median household income and high rate of child poverty, improving outreach to those who may qualify to receive SNAP, WIC and TennCare benefits to be sure they are aware of these services can help ensure basic needs are met.

Additionally, nutrition programs that provide food for school-age children to take home can contribute to food security.

Expanding services through Family Resource Centers can also help reach these vulnerable populations.

Most uninsured children in Tennessee qualify for either TennCare or CoverKids, so high rates of uninsured children can be improved with outreach to make sure that families are aware of these insurance opportunities.

According to Census Bureau estimates, Perry County has almost 70 children who qualify for these health insurance programs but who nonetheless lack insurance.

The information reported in the profiles is based on data gathered prior to the pandemic.

Although much has changed throughout 2020, the profiles provide an important benchmark for pandemic recovery for the state.

The data provide a snapshot from 2018, or 2018-19 for school and fiscal year data.

Some indicators show substantial volatility year to year, especially in rural counties with fewer people where small changes in actual numbers of events can cause large changes in rates.

Key indicators include:

Tennessee has an average of one in five children living in poverty. The lowest percentage is in Williamson County (3.6 percent) and the highest percentage is in Lake County (41.2 percent).

One in three third through eighth grade students in Tennessee rated proficient on TNReady Reading tests.

Across Tennessee 5.1 percent of children were uninsured. The lowest percentage of children lacking health insurance was 3.7 percent in Williamson county. The highest was in Warren County at 7.9 percent.

This is the second statewide increase in the percentage of children who lack health insurance after this rate reached an historic low of 3.7 percent in 2016.

Tennessee had 4.7 substantiated cases of abuse or neglect per 1,000 children.