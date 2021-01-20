PAROLE BOARD MEMBER RECOMMENDED MURDERER SWATZELL REMAIN INCARCERATED

If a majority of the members agree, convicted murderer Chad Swatzell will remain behind bars at Northeast Correctional Center following a recommendation from Tennessee Board of Parole presiding member Zane Duncan at the close of a January 13 hearing in Jackson.

After considering comments from Swatzell and representatives for slain Carolyn Kilpatrick, Duncan denied Swatzell’s release and recommended he complete a program and undergo a mental evaluation before his next hearing, which Duncan wants to be held in July of 2022.

Testifying at the hearing from Perry County: …………….

