GOODBYE TO 2020: THE TOP STORIES

During January the Buffalo River Review will take a look back at 2020 and recap some of the top stories of the previous twelve months. This week: July through September.

JULY

The Review reported that Bates Rubber officials met with Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore and told him of the pending plant closure in six to eight months as the parent company Park Ohio planned to take the operation to Mexico for cheap labor.

PCHS juniors Abigail Sullivan and Ethan Edney won first and second, respectively, in the MLEC short story contest, earning $2,000 and $1,000 scholarships.

Linden First Baptist was awarded a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) grant of $92,500 to support over 100 volunteers in Perry and Benton counties.

The Perry County Commission set the property tax rate at $2.48, the same as the previous year. County Mayor John Carroll said the county’s finances are becoming “more and more sound,” evidenced by no need for the second year in a row to borrow tax anticipatory funds for operation.

Perry County Schools announced that classes would open as planned, with options for virtual, hybrid, and traditional learning dependent on the pandemic.

Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order giving county mayors the authority to order mask mandates rather than forcing a statewide mask requirement.

The annual Buffalo River Rampage was postponed until September; organizers later canceled the event until 2021.

Miss Perry County, Lauren Dickson, opened the first of her “Little Blessings” pantry boxes offering free food to local families in need. The announcement came at the same time that a state report indicated that one in four Perry County children suffered from “food insecurity,” meaning they were not sure where their next meal was coming from.

Local running enthusiast Jarrod Richardson entered the Vol State cross-country race and traveled 92 miles in 48 hours on foot before withdrawing over health concerns.

A group of locals and out-of-town visitors held a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration on the courthouse lawn on Sunday, July 26.

Nick Marrs won the International Bowhunting Organization world title with his Black Widow 46-pound pull recurve bow, shooting a remarkable 567 out of a possible perfect score of 600.

During the opening days of early voting for the August county general election, ten percent of eligible voters had already cast ballots.

AUGUST

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee visited Perry County to deliver sanitation supplies and snacks to volunteer firefighters at Linden and Lobelville.

Retiring educator Donna Young was honored as system-wide Teacher of the Year.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the opening of public schools was delayed until August 20, but not all students would report. Classes were staggered by even and odd grades to lower possible exposure to the virus.

Floyd Cecil Tubbs, Sr., originally from Perry County and who still had family here, became Lewis County’s first covid-related fatality.

Brett Skelton, who had worked in the Assessor of Property’s office for the past thirteen years, won his first campaign for public office. By a margin of 69 votes over his closest competitor in a three-man race, Skelton was elected to retiring Assessor Garry Horner’s post.

State Representative Kirk Haston won three of the four counties in District 72 to earn the GOP nomination in his re-election bid to a second term. He was unopposed in the November general.

The City of Lobelville received a $75,000 tourism grant to build an amphitheater on Main Street, next door to City Hall. The location has been used in the past for Music on Main Street performances.

The Town of Linden began a successful smoke-testing procedure to check for failures in the municipal sewer lines—with a warning from the town to citizens not to be alarmed if they saw smoke pouring from manholes.

SEPTEMBER

In another blow to struggling Perry Community Hospital, Blue Cross/Blue Shield announced that the local healthcare provider would no longer be a part of its network as of November 1.

After seven consecutive four-year terms as Assessor of Property, Garry Horner began his retirement on September 1, 2020.

The Perry County Prevention Coalition marked National Overdose Awareness Month by proclaiming their intentions to fight substance abuse.

The American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, reported in September that Perry County had the highest poverty rate in Tennessee for the years 2014 through 2018. The report indicated that 30 percent of local families were living in poverty.

Thanks to USDA funding, school breakfast and lunch was being served free to all students.

The state reported that tourism accounted for $7 million and seventeen direct jobs in Perry County in 2019, a slight decrease from the previous year. The report said tourists averaged $19,000 per day in expenditures.

Country artist Sean Stemaly released a music video shot in and around Linden for his song, “As Far As I Know.”

Thousands of residents signed up for free CodeRED emergency alerts through Perry County 911.

Spot improvements along Highway 13 between Lobelville and Linden were fully underway; the project was expected to continue until October of this year.

Next week: the final three months of 2020.