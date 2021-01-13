TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust, dated September 12, 2006, executed by Ernest J. Booher and Karen Kay Booher to W. Andrew Yarbrough, Trustee, of record in Record Book 92, Page 696 in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, W. Andrew Yarbrough, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Trustee, on the 8th day of February, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., at the NORTH DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from all legal and equitable rights of redemption, homestead and dower, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described real property:

Lying and being situated in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a forked white oak on the west side of the Poplin Hollow Road, same being the northeast corner of the Cordell McDonald Tract and runs thence north 52 deg. west 132 feet to a large elm; thence north 22 deg east 165 feet to a white oak; thence north 81 deg. west 1282 feet to McDonald’s northwest corner; thence south 11 deg. west 580 feet to McDonald’s southwest corner; thence north 81 deg. West 558 feet to a stake in Kilpatrick’s west boundary line; thence with a marked line north 5 deg. east 673 feet to a beech; thence south 85 deg. East 779 feet to a corner; thence north 5 deg. East 139 feet to a corner in a hollow, the southwest corner of a 40 acre tract conveyed by Kilpatrick to Ronald Scaife, by deed of record in Deed Book Q-18 at page _____, ROPCT; thence with the south boundary of said 40 acre tract south 83 deg. east 678 feet; north 87 deg. east 163 feet; north 74 deg. east 168 feet; south 82 deg. 15’ east 430 feet to the west edge of the Poplin Hollow Road; thence with the west edge of the road south 32 deg. 30’ west 97 feet; south 2 deg. east 85 feet; south 28 deg. West 338 feet; south 22 deg. West 186 feet to the beginning, containing 20.9 acres, more or less, according to survey of Freddie W. Roth, Registered Land Surveyor.

This being the same properly conveyed to Ernest J. Booher and wife, Karen Kay Booher, by deed of Kevin Grinder and Duke Turnbow, dated September 18, 2006, of record in Record Book D-2, Page 665, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

The sale of said property shall be subject to any and all unpaid taxes and assessments, together with interest and penalty, if any, and any and all other prior easements, restrictions, encumbrances, or liens of any nature.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

ANDREW YARBROUGH, Trustee ANDREW YARBROUGH

ATTORNEY

January 13, 2021, January 20, 2021 and January 27, 2021

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

PEOPLES BANK

P.O. Box B

Clifton, TN 38425

B 1/27/21