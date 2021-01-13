SHERIFF: DRUG ARRESTS, AND A HIGH SPEED CHASE

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has made a number of drug-related arrests in the past few weeks—and dealt with many other emergency situations.

Recent drug arrests include:

–Tyler Cole Spencer: simple possession, possession of schedule II drugs (marijuana);

–Shelley Durham: possession of drug paraphernalia, two count of simple possession (heroin);

–Christin Mangrum: revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession (heroin);

–Brenda McDonald: intent to manufacture a controlled substance, simple possession (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, revoked/suspended license;

–Jonathan Petrovic: manufacturing/delivery/selling controlled substance (methamphetamine);

–Tabitha McKinney: two counts of simple possession (oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia;

–Darrell Bryson: manufacturing/delivery/selling controlled substance (methamphetamine).

In addition, a New Year’s Day high-speed chase that began in Linden and ended in Parsons resulted in a long list of charges against a Perry County woman.

Alexia Trull is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon (automobile), felony evading arrest, introduction of drugs into a penal institution, and multiple traffic violations.

Trull is accused of ……………

………………….FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTOS, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…..