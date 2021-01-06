NURSING HOME VACCINES UPDATE

By the time you are reading this story, all of the residents at Perry County Nursing Home who agreed to take the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will likely have been vaccinated.

Administrator Brent Hinson told the Review that the vaccine delivery was expected on Monday, January 4, and that the process should have been finished by mid-day.

The state contracted with Walgreen’s and CVS to deliver and administer the vaccine, Hinson said. Walgreen’s vaccination team was to have visited the local facility.

After a surge of cases a couple of months ago, the nursing home has had no positive cases among residents or staff in over a month.

“Everything has quietened down and we are doing well,” Hinson said.