COVID-19 VACCINATIONS FOR ELDERLY OVER 75 & GROUPS 1a1 & 1a2

Perry County Health Department held a special vaccination clinic all day Saturday, January 2, to serve individuals in the state-defined 1a1 and 1a2 groups, as well as residents age 75 and older.

A Tennessee Health News update shared by County Mayor John Carroll stated: “We vaccinate M-F [Monday through Friday], but are prioritizing vaccination on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the health department, as vaccine is available.”

The state’s vaccination plan includes in group 1a1:

–hospital/free-standing emergency department staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially infectious materials;

–home health care staff;

–COVID-19 mass testing site staff;

–student health providers;

–staff and residents of long-term care facilities;

–first responders with direct public exposure;

–individuals under age 18 who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability.

Group 1a2 includes other healthcare workers with direct patient exposure:

–primary care providers and staff;

–outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients;

–pharmacists and staff;

–patient transport;

–outpatient therapists;

–urgent visit center providers and staff;

–environmental services;

–oral health providers;

–behavioral health providers;

–outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens;

–funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact.

Among members of groups 1a1 and 1a2, priority is given to anyone older than 65 or suffering from cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, solid organ transplant, obesity, serious cardiac disease, sickle cell, or diabetes.

The state’s plan appears to be fluid, with changes made as late as last Wednesday, December 30.