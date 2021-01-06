COMMISSION OKAYED APPLICATION FOR HWY 13 N SEWER EXPANSION

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Azbill Community Center.

After approval of the November meeting minutes and new and renewal notaries and notary bonds, the Commission discussed budget amendments, but took no action.

County Mayor John Carroll reported that one of the county’s dozers is repaired and operational for use at the landfill, and that the other one is being repaired.

He said total costs will likely be between $35,000 and $40,000, and the Commission can decided in January if the expense should be paid from solid waste or another fund. The Mayor said the solid waste fund is in good shape with a balance of $205,000 halfway through the fiscal year, barring no unexpected costs.

The second dozer will be used as a spare to limit “down time,” Mayor Carroll said.

The Mayor also reported that he is in negotiations with nursing home administrator Brent Hinson, whose company, Buffalo River Healthcare LLC, is interested in once again leasing the facility when the current contract expires in mid-2021.

Mayor Carroll said he looking for a “more balanced” new contract, adding that he felt the current contract is “more biased …..

