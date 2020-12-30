MAYGHAN MYERS

Miss Myers, 20, of Lobelville, formerly of Haughton, Louisiana, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020. A local funeral service was held Sunday, December 27, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Robby Moore officiating. A graveside service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 31, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Hill Crest Funeral Home & Cemetery in Haughton, with burial following. She was employed at Tri-Star Horizon Hospital, Dickson. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Roy and Carol Wolfe and Buddy and Nell Bates, grandfather Terry Treadwell, and uncles Kenny Rogers and Lee Bates. Survivors include her parents, Chad and T.J. Treadwell Myers; great grandmother, Mildred Rogers; grandparents, Susan Marie Bates and Charles and Laurie Myers; sisters, Julie (Troy Guy) Bledsoe and Haley (Jaimen) Thomas; nephews, Dawson Guy and Grayson Thomas; a special aunt, Trina Rogers; a special cousin/brother, Kendon Rogers; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.