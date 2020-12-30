LINDA SCOTT RIEHS

Mrs. Riehs, 62, of Parsons, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020. A funeral service was held Saturday, December 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Chad Roberts officiating. Burial was at McKeel Cemetery in Humphreys County. She was born in Waverly, the daughter of the late Eddie Frazier Scott and Joyce Juanita Warren Scott. Survivors include her husband, Daniel Riehs; sons, Chadwell “Chad” (Christine) Roberts and Eddie Bruce Campbell; grandchildren, Taylor, Katelynn, Mary, Emily, Braceton, Anabel, Colton, Penelope, and Logan; a sister, Onita Maydwell; and a host of other loving family members and friends.