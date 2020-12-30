HEALTH DEPARTMENT RECEIVED MODERNA VACCINES

The Perry County Health Department (PCHD) received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Staff members administered the vaccine to first responders, home health care providers, student health care providers, and group homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in partnership with these organizations and local community emergency management agencies.

“We are excited to receive these vaccines and see our COVID-19 vaccination activities underway in our community,” said PCHD Sarah Russell.

“We’ve been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Tennessee Department of Health will provide data on COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state via a new online dashboard that will be updated each Tuesday and Friday.

Initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines are limited. The first allocations will be used to provide first vaccine doses to individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1, as detailed in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.

The vaccination plan was last updated December 2 and will be modified as more is learned about the vaccines Tennessee will receive.

