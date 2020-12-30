DAVID BETHURUM

A memorial service for Captain Bethurum will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 31, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Tom’s Creek Baptist Church, 107 Tom’s Creek Road, Linden. Immediate family only inside the church, please; others can listen to the service in the parking lot in their vehicles through radio station FM 87.9. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1967 and went directly into the Marine Corps where he served two terms in Vietnam as a decorated veteran. Upon his return, he graduated from the National River Academy and became a river boat pilot for eighteen years. He then finished his undergraduate and graduate degrees and worked for the Army Corps of Engineers as Chief of Management Support. Military honors will follow the service in front of the church. There will be no burial service; he donated his body to Vanderbilt University for science. He is survived by loving family and friends.