CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | December 30, 2020 | 0 CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PUBLIC NOTICE: FAITH DOROTHY KEARNS JOHNSON December 23, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS In the Matter of the Estate of NANCY EVELYN PARRISH December 16, 2020 | No Comments »