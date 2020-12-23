SENATOR HENSLEY PLACED ON THREE YEAR PROBATION FOR IMPROPER PRESCRIPTIONS

A year and half after accusing Dr. Joey Hensley of improperly prescribing opioids at his Hohenwald clinic, the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners released last week their disciplinary action against Hensley who represents Perry County and the 28th District in the State Senate.

The Board ordered three years’ probation, the completion of courses, and a fine plus costs of the hearing.

The December 15 disciplinary report states: “Guilty of prescribing controlled substances to family and friends; unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct. License placed on probation for three years; successfully complete medical course ‘Medical Ethics, Boundaries and Professionalism’ and ‘Prescribing Controlled Drugs: Critical Issues and Common Pitfalls; assessed civil penalty of $2,000 plus the reasonable costs of prosecuting this case.”

The decision was handed down after three days of testimony before the Board. It does not prevent Hensley from continuing to practice or prescribe medication.

The Review first reported in July 2019 that accusations against Hensley surfaced during

