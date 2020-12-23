PUBLIC NOTICE: FAITH DOROTHY KEARNS JOHNSON

FAITH DOROTHY KEARNS JOHNSON

Richard Duane Johnson has filed a complaint against you seeking an absolute divorce. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Stacie Odeneal, Attorney for the Plaintiff, 411 W. Gaines St, P O Box 392, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 36464, (931-762-4012), an Answer to the Complaint for Absolute Divorce filed by Plaintiff, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann 36-1-117(n) and Tenn. R. Civ. P. 55 for the relief demanded in the Complaint. You may view and obtain a copy of the Complaint and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Lewis County Chancery Court Clerk and Master’s Office in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

Judge Michael E. Spitzer, Lewis County Chancery Court

Pd 1/6/21