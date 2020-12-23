ELMER “FUDD” JUNIOR TALLEY

Mr. Talley, 79, of Hohenwald, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service was held Saturday, December 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Linden Church of God, with Rick Cottrell and Matthew McKnight officiating. Adair Funeral & Cremation Services of Hohenwald was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Pleasantville, the son of the late Elmer Talley and Rosie Harper Talley. He made a lifelong career in the transportation business as a truck driver, and was a member of Linden Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Willie Clay Talley, Era Shepard, Vera Shepard, and John Paul Talley. Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Grace Talley; children, Scott (Donya) Talley, Crystal (Michael) Gaddes, Suzy (Chris) Baker, Graidin Hensley, and Aidriana Hensley; sister-in-law, Scherry Talley; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.