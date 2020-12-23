2020 CHAMBER COMMUNITY EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

The 2020 Perry County Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards were presented in a livestream format on Tuesday evening, December 15.

The event was hosted by Chamber Executive Director Allyson Dickey and Miss Perry County Lauren Dickson, with a special appearance by Miss Perry County Outstanding Teen Jane Marie Franks who delivered a tribute to Perry County healthcare workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Winners of the 2020 awards, chosen by the voting public:

–Volunteer: Sue Holder.

–Community Organization: PCHS Future Farmers of America.

–Student of Year: Brexton Litle.

–Student Athlete of Year: Caine Mayberry.

–Public Servant: Wess Ward.

–Good Neighbor: Melody Cude.

–Educator: Kali Jacobson.

–Man of the Year: Tim Marlin.

–Woman of the Year: Betty Bell.

–Small Business: Willa Rose Creations.

Hometown Hero recognition special categories for 2020:

–Essential Worker: Leah Watkins.

–Hometown Hero, Individual: Nick Weems.

–Hometown Hero, Business: Bank of Perry County.

Also announced during the live show: the 2020 Governor’s Star Volunteer Award winners are Randy Hickerson and Brexton Litle. The Star Awards recognize one adult and one youth from each county.

And the 2020 Perry County Veteran of the Year is Luther Jones.

The awards ceremony was produced by Nunley Media Group and aired by 101.3 WOPC.

Presenting sponsors of the 2020 awards were AT&T and FirstBank, with community partners Duncan’s Ace Hardware, WOPC, Nunley Media Group, and the Buffalo River Review.

Following are snippets from the actual nominations made by members of the public about the winners:

Volunteer of the Year Sue Holder “has volunteered her time to serve as Director of the Perry County Food Bank for over ten years. She is a volunteer on the RSVP Advisory Council, and has long been an advocate for homeless animals. She has volunteered to foster animals for the local shelter, and she gives of her time to drive the elderly to church and doctor’s appointments.”

Community Organization of the Year Future Farmers of America: “This club, led by Cindy Rogers, does several activities throughout the year that teach our high school students the honor and privilege of volunteering. Among many other things, FFA puts on the hugely popular FFA Tractor Pull each year to raise money to buy gifts for many Perry County children and families in need through their SANTA Program.”

Student of the Year Brexton Litle “is a frequent volunteer at community benefits, and has volunteered for Area 31 Special Olympics since he was eight years old. He is currently the president of FFA and will receive his FFA State Degree in March. Brexton plans to continue to volunteer with FFA and complete his FFA American Degree. Brexton is an active member of the Tom’s Creek Baptist Church Youth Group, a four-year member of the PCHS golf team, a talented mechanic, and has a yard mowing business.”

Student Athlete of the Year Caine Mayberry is “a two-year starter for the football team. His work ethic on the field and in the classroom makes his coaches proud. He has a bright future ahead of him due to his work ethic and is deserving of this award.”

Public Servant of the Year Wess Ward “goes above and beyond his regular office hours everyday. He makes sure that his citizens are taken care of, whether it be assisting with potential grants to better our city or simply helping a neighbor clean up after a storm. Wess doesn’t like the public spotlight but he does like the spotlight on his city and how much it has grown. Wess has always been a public servant but he has outdone himself since becoming Linden Mayor by extending water lines to rural communities, paying down the city’s debt, and making many improvements to our town.”

Educator of the Year Kali Jacobson “is in her fourth year of teaching at Lobelville School. She is the fifth and sixth grade English and Language Arts teacher, along with fourth grade science. She is the softball coach, cheer coach, and always an inspiration to our students. She loves her job, and it shows. The students love her and enjoy her classes, and she is always willing to go the extra mile for her students, co-workers, and school.”

Good Neighbor of the Year Melody Cude “reaches out to help anyone battling depression, anxiety, or mental abuse with her uplifting encouragement. She created Mimosa Island and invites everyone to come for ‘creek therapy.’ She posts multiple scripture and words of encouragement daily to keep us all lifted up during these very uncertain times of change. Melody is a wonderful person who has overcome many personal challenges in her life, and wants to share her peace and laughter with the world.”

Woman of the Year Betty Bell “gives her all to this community, especially students aspiring to further their education after high school. If it were not for Betty, I would not have put the work in to even complete my FAFSA, and would not be where I am today. She pushes and encourages her students with her own brand of wit and wisdom to put in the work necessary to get into college and be successful.”

Man of the Year Tim Marlin “has had a business in Perry County since the late 1980s. He has rented movies, storage units, served shaved ice, cotton candy, and ice cream, and is now running a successful restaurant. This year, when the pandemic first began, Tim and The Video Corner Cafe obtained a grant to serve food daily to a number of elderly citizens. He delivered meals each day in order to help them stay home and safe. Tim has always been a great man but this year, he has risen to the occasion.”

Small Business of the Year Willa Rose Creations: “Jennifer Jones’s beautiful handmade jewelry and keepsakes speak to the heart and soul of Perry County. Every item she makes is from the heart, and an inspiration to her customers.”

Essential Worker of the Year Leah Watkins: “While it is tough to pick one essential worker over another, Leah has a long history of caring for others. She continued to care for others in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak, eventually contracting the virus herself. Even knowing the risks, she placed the care of others above her own concerns.”

Hometown Hero, Individual, Nick Weems “utilized both deputies and inmates to deliver food to those in need and considered high risk during the pandemic. He has taken the necessary precautions to keep COVID out of our jail, and when he contracted the virus himself, he shared his experiences in detail across his social media platforms to educate others about the realities of COVID.”

Hometown Hero, Business Bank of Perry County “and staff have worked with Perry Countians during the COVID crisis to tend to their financial needs. They have taken many precautionary measures to keep their customers safe. Beyond COVID, they organize the Care Fore Kids charity golf tournament that benefits the school’s backpack program.”