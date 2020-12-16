ONE IN FOUR SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN IN POVERTY

According to the latest findings of the U.S. Census Bureau released last week, 25.1% of school age children (five to seventeen) in Perry County lived in poverty in 2019.

The report indicates that poverty affects 14.4% of Perry Countians in all age groups, and 24.4% of residents under the age of eighteen.

Translated to real numbers:

–All ages, 1,143 out of an estimated county population of 7,925;

–under age eighteen, 430 out of 1,763 in that sub-group;

–school age children, 315 out of 1,253.

Nationally, for all ages, 12.4% are considered impoverished; in Tennessee, the percentage is 13.8.

For the under eighteen age group, the numbers are 16.8% nationwide, and 19.4% in Tennessee.

The report also contained 2019 data on median household income. In Perry County the figure was $42,939—more than $13,000 less than the Tennessee average of $56,047, and almost $23,000 below the U.S. average, $65,712.

See the accompanying chart for information on how Perry compares to neighboring counties.

In 2019, the median estimated poverty rate for school-age children was …..

