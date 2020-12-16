‘MOTHER TO MOTHER’ SERVED 293 CHILDREN DURING LAST MONDAY’S VISIT TO LOBELVILLE

On Monday December 7, Mother to Mother returned to Perry County for the third time, bringing much-needed free baby items and supplies to local families.

Despite a chilly morning and a mask requirement, 293 children benefitted from the goods and services provided.

The event was not limited to Perry County and was supported by donations and volunteers from several organizations and volunteers in addition to Mother to Mother.

“The Mother to Mother bus returned to Lobelville for their Day of Giving, making it three years in a row. We appreciate Mother to Mother and all the other volunteers who turned out to remember and assist families here in the Perry County area,” stated Nan Garrett, Lobelville Library Branch Manager.

In addition to Mother to Mother and library staff, the event was actively supported by local volunteers, including Perry County Community Collaborative, Lobelville Friends of the Library, and Perry County Youth Centers.

While they last, clothing for infants to age three, young girls and boys from preschool up to teens, and some child seat base units, books, and other miscellaneous items are still available.

For more information, please contact the library at 931-593-3111.