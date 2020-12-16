JUDGE MOORE WAS GRAND MARSHAL – LINDEN PARADE

The Town of Linden’s annual Christmas parade, sponsored by the Perry County Shriners, was held Thursday, December 10, along Main Street. Following are the winning entries:

–Emergency vehicles: first, Perry County Highway Department; second, Perry County 911; third, Tennessee Forestry.

–Classic cars: first, Phil Corbin; second, Tom Watson; third, Bobby Garner.

–Individual class: first, Cherish the Moment; second, Perry County High School Homecoming Queen.

–Business/industrial class: first, Natchez Trace Youth Academy; second, Heather’s Dance Academy; third, The Gym & Fitness Center.

PHOTOS INSIDE THIS WEEK’S ISSUE OF THE LINDEN PARADE