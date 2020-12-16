JEFF GOTTSHALL

Mr. Gottshall, 66, of Huntingdon, died Saturday, December 5, 2020. A memorial service was held Saturday, December 12, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter and Hunter Jones officiating. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Earl Eckert Gottshall and Joan Fisher Gottshall. He was retired from AT&T. He lived many years in Columbia; following his retirement, he and his wife moved to their river home in Linden. His home churches were Heavens Hand Ministry in Lobelville and Eastview Baptist Church in Huntingdon. Survivors include his wife of forty-six years, Pamela Gingrich Gottshall; a daughter, Lisa Gottshall; a son, Todd Gottshall; three granddaughters, Madison, Madeline, and Maylie; a sister, Debbie Nickolas; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Mary Ann) Gingrich and Jerry (Sheila) Gingrich; sisters-in-law, Joanne and Judy Gingrich; an aunt, Mary Sue Fisher; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.