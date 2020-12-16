FAMILY ASKS: HELP KEEP MURDERER BEHIND BARS

Chad Swatzell—who murdered Perry County resident Carolyn Kilpatrick on August 29, 1988, and has been incarcerated since turning himself in that same day—will once again come before the Tennessee Parole Board. His hearing is set for Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

The family of his victim is hoping you will help keep Swatzell behind bars by writing letters to the parole board.

Kilpatrick’s daughter, Valerie Lindsey, posted this request:

“I absolutely hate writing this post about evil, especially during the holidays. We are all dealing with so much right now, and I am once again asking for your help.

“Please help me flood the board of parole with opposition letters. All letters are read and are considered in the voting process, butI also believe the personal letters make the biggest impact.”

Lindsey said, “On August 29, 1988, our lives were changed forever—not just my family and friends and neighbors, but also our community. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

The Review reported in April that at the end of a routine hearing, parole board Chairman Richard Montgomery surprised Kilpatrick’s family and local law enforcement, who lobbied against parole, by recommending Swatzell’s release.

The parole board, however, did not agree and split their vote on Montgomery’s recommendation, calling for another hearing which was held August 3, 2020.

At the conclusion of that hearing, Montgomery recommended again that Swatzell be released, but not for six months, pending a mental health evaluation. The board once again was split and ordered another hearing within six months.

The upcoming appearance before the board will be considered a new parole hearing, and public comment is solicited.

Swatzell, 48, is imprisoned at Northeast Correctional Complex.

He was sixteen when he committed the crime, and at seventeen was convicted by a Williamson County jury of murder and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

If you are willing to help, letters must include this information: Parole Hearing: January 13, 2021, Offender name: Chad Swatzell, TOMIS ID: 131500, and your signature and date.

Letters may be emailed to victim.witness@tn.gov, faxed to 615-253-5677, or mailed to: TN Board of Parole, Victims Services Division, 404 James Robertson Parkway, Suite 1300, Nashville, TN 37243-0850.

Letters should be sent in plenty of time to be reviewed by the parole board before the January 13 hearing.