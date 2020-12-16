County Commission, Ambulance Committee Meet Monday

The Perry County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday, December 21, 2020, 5:00, at Azbill Community Center. The public is invited to attend.

Following are tentative items on the agenda: approval of prior minutes; approval of new & renewal notaries; budget amendments; review of nursing home lease; ATV resolution; CDBG resolution; and discussion of other items and updates.

The Commission meeting will be preceded by a meeting of the Perry County Ambulance Committee at 4:30 p.m., also at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

For more information, contact Perry County Mayor John Carroll at 589-2216.