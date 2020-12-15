HOLIDAY DEADLINES FOR THE BUFFALO RIVER REVIEW

Please follow these Buffalo River Review deadlines during the holiday season:

–for the December 30 issue: news items, 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 23; legals and classifieds, 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 28; all other advertising, noon, Monday, December 28.

–for the January 6, 2021 issue: news items, 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 31; legals and classifieds, 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 4; all other advertising, noon, Monday, January 4.

The Review office will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 24 & 25, and Friday, January 1, 2021.

Happy holidays.