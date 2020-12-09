SPECIAL PRICES & GIVEAWAYS SATURDAY IN LINDEN

This Saturday, December 12, take advantage of Linden merchants’ special holiday shopping opportunities—then relax at a traditional English tea.

Businesses will be offering giveaways and deep discounts on a wide array of gift options and truly one-of-a-kind handmade items from local artisans, all at small town prices.

As of press time Monday, these local businesses were planning special offers: Duncan’s Ace Hardware, The Frame Shop, Shades of Vintage, Maizlee’s Boutique & Spalon, The Commodore Café, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Sparkey & Ringo’s, The Mixing Bowl, Main Street Marketplace, Miss Mary Pauline’s, and Kyle’s Mom’s Place (Mayberry’s Deli, Linden Energy & Nutrition, Main Street Fitness, and Main Street Consignment).

When you are all shopped-out, stop by the Commodore for new tradition—an English tea, with cucumber sandwiches, red velvet cake in pretty shapes, served with plenty of Southern hospitality, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Shopping at home first this Christmas supports local merchants who are always willing to generously support community causes.

Everytime you spend $100 at local businesses, $68 stays in the community—that’s $25 more per $100 than if you shop out of town.

And you really can’t put a price on the exceptional and personal customer service that goes along with your purchases.

Thanks for shopping where you know the merchants and the merchants know you.