SALLY C. BYRD BATES LUNN

Mrs. Lunn, 92, of Dalton, Georgia, died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Roy and Vera Byrd of Beardstown. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Vernon Elementary School in Vernon, Florida, and was a member of Central Church of Christ in Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Ralph Bates in 1973, and Joe Lunn in 2010, and brothers, Wesley Byrd and Jimmy (Jackie) Byrd, both of Perry County. Survivors include her daughter, Canitha Bates (Ross) Jordan of Dalton; a sister, Clara Collins of Lobelville; nieces and nephews, Theresa Hickerson, Laurel Byrd Grant, Marty (Reba) Byrd, and Dale (Dayron) Byrd, all of Perry County, Beth (David) Wright of Stockbridge, Georgia, and Tracy Byrd of Callahan, Florida; sister-in-law, Shelby Byrd of Perry County; and many other loving family members and friends. On Wednesday, December 2, Theresa Hickerson and Marty Byrd were at Dr. O.A. Kirk Cemetery to welcome their Aunt Sally home to Perry County. The family will gather at a later date to have a memorial service and celebration of her life.