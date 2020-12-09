LINDA LEE LAFFERTY MATHIS

Mrs. Mathis, 73, of Lobelville, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. A funeral service was held Tuesday December 1, 202, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Benny Carroll officiating. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank Lafferty and Marjorie White Lafferty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frederick “Rick” Kirkwood, Wilma Webb, Jean Helen Jeannie” Mathis, Thomas Lafferty, and Frank “Butch” Lafferty. Survivors include her husband of forty-eight years, Bo Mathis; children, Amy (Brandon) Treadwell and Benji Mathis; honorary son, Brian Hernandez of Pontiac; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ben Jr., Austin, Lacey, and Hunter; sisters, Alice and Karen, both of Michigan; and a large group of extended family and friends in Tennessee and Michigan.