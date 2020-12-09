JOSEPH CAYCE BURNS

Mr. Burns, 89, of Linden, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. A funeral service was held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with military honors. He was born in Nashville, the son of the late Eldred Cayce Burns and Neva Wade Burns of Hohenwald. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with a rank of Senior Master Sergeant in 1972 after serving for twenty-two years. He moved to Lobelville after retirement and worked for Kolpak. He represented his district as a member of the Perry County Board of Education for thirty years. In his later years he lived in Lindenwhere he became a member of First Christian Church. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Mattie Robison Burns; children, Wanda Litle of Linden, Barbara (Timmie) Hinson of Hohenwald, Joey (Linda) Burns of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Debbie (Garry) Qualls of Linden, and David (Anissa) Burn sof Dickson; grandchildren, Allen (Anje) Litle, Troy (Nicky) Litle, Chris (Krystal) Litle, Mandy (Chuck) Pennington, TJ (Kayla) Hinson, Justin Burns, Ethan Burns, Aaron Burns, Sabrina (Caleb) Dunkle, Dakota (Taylor) Qualls, Jordan (Rachel) Burns, Carson Burns, Hannah (August) Henningsen; and great grandchildren, Alex and Ande Litle, Brexton Litle, Ashley and Addison Pennington, Lyla and Jax Hinson, Mylie and Bronx Dunkle, Maxx Qualls, and Parker Kate Burns.