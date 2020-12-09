JOE ELTON MORRIS

Mr. Morris, 76, of Linden, died Friday December 4, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born in Cedar Grove, the son of the late Grover Morris and Lillie Marie Greener Morris. He was retired from Graham Lumber Company. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Morris. Survivors include his daughter, Julianne French of Linden; a son, Zach Morris of Linden; a granddaughter, Asa Marie Gail Gray; a brother, Paul Morris of McKenzie; and a host of other loving family members and friends.