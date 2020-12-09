JAIL MAKES ADJUSTMENTS TO HANDLE HOSPITAL CLOSURE

The temporary closure of Perry Community Hospital resulted in some changes to operations at the Perry County Jail—but the true effect has not been felt yet, said Sheriff Nick Weems.

When the closure was announced, Sheriff Weems made immediate contact with Perry County Ambulance Service Director Gary Rogers, who agreed to send staff to the jail as needed to perform blood draws for DUI tests, a task previously performed at the hospital.

Once the two vials of blood are taken, officers have blood alcohol content (BAC) kits that deliver immediate results.

But, Sheriff Weems said the jail’s need for local hospital services continues, and the situation could change at any moment.

Typically, the jail used the hospital once or twice a week for medical emergencies, and once or twice a week for mental health evaluations.

During the first week of the closure, ……….

For the second week in a row, the Review attempted to contact Perry Community Hospital owner Jason Weil, who did not respond to text or email requests.

….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…..