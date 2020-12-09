CAMPING AT MOUSETAIL UP 46%, VISITORS INCREASED BY THOUSANDS

Camping At Tennessee State Parks Soars During Pandemic

Camping in the last two months reached historic highs in Tennessee State Parks—and Perry County’s Mousetail Landing State Park is no exception.

According to Park Ranger John Bowen, Mousetail “has had a marked increase in visitation this year, possibly due to the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Bowen said the park, for the past several years, has averaged around 250,000 visitors annually, with 2,000 to 2,300 campsite rentals per year.

“This year we had to close the park for a few weeks trying to get protocols in place to handle the pandemic. When we were allowed to open 50 percent of our campgrounds, our sites filled up to allowed capacity. We were then allowed to open to 100 percent capacity and the campgrounds remained completely filled almost every weekend,” Bowen reported.

Check out these numbers for comparison: Mousetail campsites rented in 2019 numbered 2,149. So far in 2020, campsite rentals have totaled 3,137—a jump of 46 percent.

“Our visitation has increased between 5,000 and 10,000 additional people per month since April, with just over…………

…..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE…..