FFA STUDENTS COLLECTING FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED KIDS

FFA Students Collecting Clothes, Toys & Food for Underprivileged Children

Perry County High School teacher Cindy Rogers announced that the twelfth annual FFA SANTA program clothes, toys, and food collection drive is now underway and is requesting donations from all citizens of Perry County.

The deadline for donations is this Friday, December 11.

The program is conducted by the PCHS FFA students, Cash Express, and Sisterhood Riders.

Rogers, faculty advisor and mentor for FFA students, explained that the organization is focused on Community Service projects designed to make the county a better place to live.

“The students take great pride and work hard on several programs during the year, which includes being partner in the FFA SANTA program,” Rogers said.

Citizens are asked to support the program by purchasing toys, clothing, coats, and food, and dropping them off at PCHS, Cash Express, FirstBank, or any location that has a donation box.

Cash donations accepted at all locations will be used to purchase needed clothing or shoes for Perry County underprivileged children.

The FFA students will sort and wrap the gifts. They will then have a Christmas party in the PCHS cafeteria on December 15, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., so the kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and pick-up their gifts.

This program is for any family in the community who just needs a little extra help through the Christmas holidays.

However, if your child or children have been on the list for the past two years, they will not be eligible this year. They will be able to go back on the list for Christmas 2021.

This is so the program can serve as many different children in the community as possible.

FFA is asking for your support, and that donations be dropped off between now and this Friday, December 11 to allow time for sorting and wrapping.

Without your generous donations, many kids would not be able to have any Christmas gifts to open.

If you would like more information about the program or would like to make a donation, please call 589-2831 ext. 2408 or 731-845-9145.

Rogers, FFA students, Cash Express, Sisterhood Riders, and FirstBank wish all citizens a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.