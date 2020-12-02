PIERCE “RED” MARRS

Mr. Marrs, 80, of Lobelville, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Sunday, November 29, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home, Waverly, with Lynn Trull officiating. McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Hurricane Mills, the son of the late George Marrs and Verna Lofton Marrs. He was a retired farmer. Survivors include five children, Pierce (Lesa) Marrs of Thompson’s Station, Steve (Kim) Marrs of Lawrenceburg, Shane Marrs of Waverly, Melody (Lynn) Trull of Lobelville, and Holly (Casey) Lane of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, Hannah-Kate, Rosalie, Marcus, Jonah, and Emrys; four great grandchildren, Brody, Arthur, Hensley, and Theodore; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations made be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.