HOSPITAL ‘TEMPORARILY’ SUSPENDS ALL SERVICES

Less than two weeks after announcing the reopening of its inpatient geriatric behavioral services, Perry Community Hospital is temporarily closing its doors—and this time the emergency room is included.

The hospital has experienced a turbulent year, hit hard by the pandemic in the last few months, and struggling despite efforts to rebrand, expand offerings, and stay afloat.

The latest announcement that all services would be suspended was made the day before Thanksgiving, and became effective noon, Friday, November 27.

The reason, the announcement stated, was “due to the coronavirus effect on our employees, low patient volume resulting in low collection and a poor financial condition.”

The statement continued, “We plan to reopen in approximately two months; we will take this time to improve operations and our financial condition.”

The earlier closure just weeks ago left the emergency room operational.

According to an “inactive plan” document, the hospital will be seeking a $1 million ……………