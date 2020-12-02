GOVERNOR SAYS STATE READY TO DISTRIBUTE COVID VACCINE

The day before Thanksgiving, Governor Bill Lee participated in another conference call with community newspapers from across the state, including the Buffalo River Review.

He began the session on a personal note, saying his family “changed tradition” this year: instead of gathering at his mother’s home on the family farm as usual on Thankgiving, they were not doing so since it was not safe.

“It can be discouraging to see all around us what’s going on in the midst of Thanksgiving,” the governor said, “but I reminded that scripture tells us we don’t have to be anxious. A pandemic cannot stop us from being a blessing to our neighbors.”

He described the current pandemic in realistic terms: “Covid numbers are up, hospitalizations are up, and health care capacity is down We are in a very challenging spot in state, and I encourage Tennesseans to do things differently every day, make careful choices, and continue safety measures.”

The governor said that between now and when a vaccine is available is a “crucial time,” and urged citizens to “return to vigilance, protect yourself and your neighbors, and do your part to mitigate the spread of Covid.”

Once available, Governor Lee said the state is fully prepared to distribute the vaccine. He said because of Tennessee’s preparedness, the state will be one of four to be a pilot for distribution.

He said the Pfizer will be ready first, around December….

