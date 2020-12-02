EVELYN GRIFFIN SHELTON

Mrs. Shelton, 75, of Linden, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk and Mark McDonald officiating. Burial was at Harder Cemetery on Cedar Creek. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Leonard Griffin and Madie Erma Turner Griffin. She was retired from Bates, LLC, and had worked for Washington Manufacturing Company and Perry County Nursing Home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Griffin. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Shelton; a daughter Tonya (Bryan) Tinin of Linden; grandchildren, Devin (Becca) Wood and Sierra Tinin; great grandchildren, Griffin and Lily Wood; and a host of other loving family members and friends.