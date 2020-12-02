CHAMBER ‘AWARDS SHOW’ LIVESTREAMED DECEMBER 8TH

Like many other events and traditions, the 2020 Perry County Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards will look a little different this year.

“While we are disappointed we aren’t able to hold our in-person banquet, we are excited to experiment with a new format, honor the best and the brightest in the community, and hopefully have a little fun,” said Allyson Dickey, Chamber Executive Director.

This year’s Chamber Awards will be livestreamed in partnership with Nunley Media Group on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

The livestream will be available on 101.3 WOPC/Nunley Media Group’s Facebook and Twitter pages, and their YouTube Channel.

Hosting the awards will be Dickey and 2020 Miss Perry County Lauren Dickson. No in-person attendance will be permitted.

Nunley Media Group and the Chamber plan to follow a fun, awards-show style format, mixing live performance with pre-taped segments.

Winners may pick up their awards at the Chamber office between 8:00 am. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The 2020 Community Excellence Awards are sponsored by AT&T, FirstBank, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, the Buffalo River Review, 101.3 WOPC, and Nunley Media Group.