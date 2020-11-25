THE GREAT TURKEY GIVEAWAY WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Twenty-six lucky Buffalo River Review readers—thanks to thirteen local businesses—won their Thanksgiving birds in the annual Great Turkey Giveaway.

This year, because of COVID concerns, the sponsoring businesses and the Review treated the contest more as a public service rather than traffic-generator. Entries were dropped off at a single location.

The winners were drawn from hundreds of entries dropped off in a box outside the Review office. One of those winners—Sandra Mercer—received the grand prize of a turkey and all the fixings.

The other winners: Ann Laster, Louise Choate, Ray Johnson, Gene DePriest, Glenda James, Tanya Stephens, Jane Lewis, Darlene Yarbro, Cynthia Jones, Candace Duncan, Rita Smith, Shirley Martin, Frank Horner, Millie Hall, Kara Watson, Margie Fritchie, David Newsham, Paula Hensley, Samantha Nelson, Ruby Hinson, Joe Choate, Larry Bittinger, Joanne Lord, Jerry Ray, and Barbara Corbin.

Please, when you to visit the businesses to shop, tell them thanks for supporting the contest and allowing this giveaway tradition to continue at a time when families might, more than ever before, need and appreciate a turkey on their Thanksgiving table.

Sponsoring businesses: Bank of Perry County-Linden, Bank of Perry County-Lobelville, FirstBank, Duren’s Health Mart, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Jimmy’s Auto Sales, Tucker Insurance, Edwards Farm Supply, Perry Farmers Co-op, Sonic Drive-In, Food Giant, Cash Express, and 101.3 WOPC.