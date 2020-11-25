SUBMIT SANTA LETTERS BY DECEMBER 4TH

It’s that time of year: the Review is now accepting letters to Santa for the upcoming Christmas issue which will be published this year on Wednesday, December 23.

The deadline for submitting your child’s letter is Friday, December 4, so that we have time to typeset and get the letters on their way to the North Pole.

Drop off letters at the Review office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden, email to brreview@tds.net, or mail to P.O. Box 914, Linden TN 37096.