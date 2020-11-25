‘MOTHER TO MOTHER’ IN LOBELVILLE DECEMBER 7TH

Mother to Mother is partnering with Lobelville Public Library to host a day of giving free essential baby items to families in need.

On Monday, December 7, 2020, weather permitting, the Mother to Mother bus will be outside the Library and Lobelville City Hall. Families in need are invited to visit from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

You do not have to be a resident of Perry County to receive items, which will include diapers, toys, clothes, and baby gear (while supplies last).

Due to the recent spike in COVID case numbers, Mother to Mother is requiring that everyone wear masks. People are also requested to recognize social distancing and maintain at least six feet between people not in the same household. Please bring a bag for items.

“The Mother to Mother bus was in Lobelville for the last two years and there has been a tremendous local response. We are very grateful to Mother to Mother for assisting families in the Perry County area and we look forward to having them back for the third time on December 7,” stated Nan Garrett, Branch Manager at Lobelville Library.

Jeanine Garner, Executive Director of Mother to Mother said, “We started our Rural Outreach Program two years ago in Lobelville, and we are looking forward to coming back again for the anniversary of the program.”

For more information, please visit mothertomother.org or call 615-540-7000.