JO ANN PASCHALL WARD

Mrs. Ward, 74, of Linden, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 1:30 p.m., at Ward-Peace Cemetery, with Eric Hampton officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Winfred Howard Paschall and Sarah Louise Ward. She worked at Perry County Hospital and Perry County Nursing Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ward, and brothers, Frankie, Wayne, and Mike Paschall.Survivors include her daughters, Robin (Charles) Phillips of Humboldt, and Jodi Broadway of Linden; grandchildren, Rachel (Eric) Hampton, Lauren (Matthew) Fleener, Joseph Phillips, Mary (Taylor) Roberts, Sarah (Chase) Horner, Taylor (Haylea) King, and Avery Broadway; nine great, grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Kilpatrick of Linden, and Janice Pickens of Alabama; and a host of other loving family members and friends.