COMMUNITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS NOMINEES: VOTING UNDERWAY

The nomination process for the 2020 Perry County Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards closed Monday, and voting is underway through close of business, Monday, November 30.

You can make your choices by visiting the My Perry County Facebook page link to the ballot.

The virtual awards will be livestreamed December 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Nominees are:

–Volunteer: Delaine Hester, Sue Holder, Sam Warf.

–Community Organization: FFA, Perry County Community Collaborative, Perry County Youth Centers.

–Student of Year: Ethan Edney, Brexton Litle, Emma Mathis.

–Student Athlete of Year: Tyler Dudley, Caine Mayberry, Jaxx Plunkett.

–Public Servant: Casey Long, Matt Votaw, Wess Ward.

–Good Neighbor: Melody Cude, Roger Rhodes, David Richardson.

–Educator: Ashley Carroll, Kali Jacobson, Brittany Mackin.

–Man of Year: Lindy Hester, Tim Marlin, Billy Ray Yarbro.

–Woman of Year: Betty Bell, Nelda Hinson, Paula Salhany.

–Small Business: Maizlee’s Boutique/The Spalon, Mama Rotgers Trophy Boutique, Shades of Vintage, United Country/Richardson Real Estate & Auction, Willa Rose Creations.

–Essential Worker: Brent Hinson, Kristy King, Leah Watkins.

–Hometown Hero, Individual: Kirk Haston, Eric Lomax, Nick Weems.

–Hometown Hero, Business: Bank of Perry County, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Food Giant, Smoke N Willies, Sonic Drive-In.