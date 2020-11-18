VIKINGS LEGACY CLUB NOMINATIONS

The open nomination period for the Vikings Legacy Club is open now until Friday, November 27.

Each year, over fifty former players, teachers, and administrators vote on nominees who will be inducted into Perry County’s very own “Hall of Fame.”

During the open nomination period, people may nominate a high school athlete, coach, or administrator they feel has had a significant impact on Perry County athletics (nominated persons must be at least ten years removed from their high school graduation date).

Nominations, which will be considered for inclusion on this year’s voting ballot, can be emailed to VikingsLegacyClub@yahoo.com or mailed to Coach Caleb Dunkle at Perry County High School.